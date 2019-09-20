‘Nimfa’ intensifies to severe tropical storm

MANILA — Tropical Storm Nimfa intensified further into a severe tropical storm and remained almost stationary, the weather bureau said Friday afternoon.

The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said “Nimfa” was last eyed at 630 km. east-northeast of Basco, Batanes, with maximum sustained winds of 95 kph near the center, and gustiness of up to 115 kph.

The southwest monsoon, meanwhile, will bring scattered rain showers over Luzon.

Occasional light to moderate with intermittent heavy rains will be experienced over Zambales, Bataan, Occidental Mindoro, and Calamian Islands.

Intermittent light to moderate rains with scattered heavy rain showers during thunderstorms will prevail over Metro Manila, the Ilocos, Cordillera and Calabarzon regions, Marinduque, Oriental Mindoro, Camarines provinces, and the rest of Central Luzon and the northern portion of Palawan.

The Visayas and Mindanao will have isolated rain showers caused by localized thunderstorms.

Sea travel is risky, especially for small sea craft, over the seaboards of Northern and Central Luzon, and the eastern seaboard of Southern Luzon due to potentially rough to very rough sea conditions. The other seaboards of the country will remain moderate to rough.

Moderate to strong winds will prevail over the whole archipelago, PAGASA said. Ma. Cristina Arayata / PNA – northboundasia.com





