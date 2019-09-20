UN chief condemns Afghanistan bomb attacks

WASHINGTON — UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres condemned two suicide attacks that killed scores Tuesday in Afghanistan.

Guterres “expresses his deep sympathies to the families of the victims and to the government and people of Afghanistan,” said his spokesman, Stephane Dujarric, in a statement.

“The Secretary-General underscores that all Afghan citizens — whether voters, candidates or election-related staff — have the right to be free from fear, intimidation, and violence,” said Dujarric.

The Taliban claimed responsibility for an attack that killed 24 people when a suicide bomber on a motorcycle targeted an election campaign rally by Afghan President Ashraf Ghani in Parwan province.

Thirty others were injured, according to Kabul-based Tolo news.

In the other attack, 20 people were killed in an explosion near Kabul’s Green Zone, where the defense ministry, US embassy, and NATO headquarters are located.

“Attacks against civilians are unacceptable and those who carry out such crimes must be held accountable,” he added.

Afghanistan is set to have presidential elections on Sept. 28, 2019. (Anadolu)





