DOH confirms another polio case in Laguna

MANILA — A five-year-old boy from Laguna is the latest confirmed polio case in the country, the Department of Health (DOH) said Friday.

In a statement, Health Secretary Francisco Duque III said this is the second human case of polio recorded this year, after samples sent to the Japan National Institute for Infectious Diseases turned positive for the polio virus.

The first case was a three-year-old girl from Lanao del Sur.

The boy was reported to be immune-compromised, suffering from multiple pediatric diseases. He experienced the onset of paralysis on August 25.

He has been discharged from the hospital but was closely being monitored for residual symptoms.

“We continue to urge parents and caregivers of children below five years old, health workers, and local chief executives to take part in the synchronized polio vaccination to be scheduled in their communities,” Duque said.

He said it is the only way to stop the spread of the “debilitating and sometimes fatal” disease.“We are also reiterating our advisory to the public to practice good personal hygiene, wash their hands regularly, use toilets, drink safe water, and cook food thoroughly,” he added. Ma. Teresa Montemayor/PNA- northboundasia.com