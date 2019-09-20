4 Pangasinan towns suspend classes due to bad weather By 4 Pangasinan towns suspend classes due to bad weather

DAGUPAN CITY — Classes in the municipalities of Lingayen, Urbiztondo, San Manuel and Mangatarem were canceled on Friday due to rainy weather caused by the southwest monsoon enhanced by tropical storm ‘Nimfa’.

Ron Castillo, local disaster risk reduction and management officer of the Pangasinan Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (PDRRMO), said the local government units of Lingayen, Urbiztondo and San Manuel suspended classes in all levels, while Mangatarem canceled classes from pre-school to senior high school.

“The movement of Tropical (Storm) Nimfa is enhancing the southwest monsoon causing scattered rains in some parts of the province,” he said in an interview Friday.

Based on the 7 a.m. weather bulletin of the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA), ‘Nimfa’ was estimated at 580 kilometers east northeast of Basco, Batanes with maximum sustained winds of 75 km per hour and gustiness of up to 90 km/h.

"Occasional rains will be experienced over Aurora province while cloudy skies with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms is expected over provinces of Batanes, Cagayan, Isabela, Nueva Vizcaya, Quirino, Apayao, Kalinga, Abra, Mt. Province, Ifugao, Benguet, Ilocos Norte, Ilocos Sur, La Union and Pangasinan due to southwest monsoon," PAGASA said.

