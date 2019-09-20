PNP orders deep probe on death of PMA cadet

Philippine Military Academy facade.

MANILA — The Philippine National Police (PNP) on Friday ordered a thorough investigation into the death of a Philippine Military Academy (PMA) cadet allegedly due to hazing.

PNP Spokesperson Brig. Gen. Bernard Banac said the Baguio City Police Office Crime Laboratory is under specific instructions to extend utmost assistance to the ongoing investigation by the PMA on the circumstances surrounding the death of 20-year old Cadet 4th Class Darwin Dormitorio on September 18.

“The PNP will provide technical support to the ongoing homicide investigation by the PMA and Baguio City Police Office through forensic examination of evidence and autopsy of the body with the permission of the victim’s family,” Banac said in a statement sent to reporters.

“We do not want to make hasty conclusions as yet, but if any evidence of foul play or criminal action is present, the PNP will initiate criminal prosecution of parties involved without prejudice to the requirements of the military justice system,” he said.

Initial investigation showed that Dormitorio, who hailed from Cagayan de Oro City, succumbed to cardiac arrest secondary to internal hemorrhage at the PMA station hospital early Wednesday.

According to a police report, the cadet complained of stomachache and started vomiting inside their barracks around 1 a.m. Wednesday.

He was brought to the PMA station hospital and pronounced dead by the attending physician at 5:15 a.m.

Meanwhile, Cordillera regional police office director, Brigadier General Ephraim Dickson, said the PMA cadet had injuries, which he likely obtained from hazing. Based on autopsy results, Dormitorio died of cardiac arrest secondary to internal hemorrhage.

He said the victim suffered from internal hemorrhage in the stomach and lower abdomen. He said they are still verifying the report that the victim was electrocuted allegedly from hazing rites.

Dickson said there were at least three cadets eyed as persons of interest in the incident.

He said they are now under restrictive custody of the PMA.Christopher Lloyd Caliwan /PNA- northboundasia.com