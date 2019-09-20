BI to deport Chinese wanted for investment scam

SCAMMER. The Bureau of Immigration (BI) will deport Chinese national Qian Bingxu, who was arrested in Pasay City on Monday (Sept. 16, 2019). Qian, who is wanted for economic crimes and swindling in China, duped more than a thousand of his compatriots of over 80 million Chinese yuan or more than USD12 million in an investment scam. (Photo courtesy of BI)

MANILA — The Bureau of Immigration (BI) on Friday said it is set to deport a Chinese fugitive for economic crimes and swindling more than a thousand of his compatriots of over 80 million Chinese yuan or more than USD12 million in a pyramiding investment scam.

According to Immigration Commissioner Jaime Morente, Qian Bingxu, 37, will be deported after his arrest at a five-star hotel in Pasay City by operatives from the BI’s Fugitive Search Unit (FSU) last September 16.

“We will deport him not only because he is a fugitive from justice. He is also an undocumented alien as his passport was already canceled by the Chinese government,” he said in a statement.

“He (Qian) had been hiding in the country since November last year and there is no record that he applied for an extension of his stay as a tourist which indicates he was already overstaying when arrested,” the BI chief added.

The Chinese embassy said that Qian was issued an arrest warrant by the public security bureau in Liaoyuan, China where he was charged with illegally accepting deposits from 1,100 people who were promised high returns on their investments.

It was learned that by the time the case against him was filed in late 2018, the multimillion principal investments remained unpaid, thus causing the victims to suffer huge economic losses.

FSU Chief Bobby Raquepo said the Chinese could be sentenced to a maximum jail term of 10 years if convicted of the charges against him.

“He will also be blacklisted and banned from re-entering the Philippines after being deported,” Raquepo added. Ferdinand Patinio/PNA- northboundasia.com