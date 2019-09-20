Public school teachers to receive World Teachers’ Day Incentive

MANILA — As a show of gratitude for the hard work and commitment to develop and nurture the country’s future leaders and nation builders, the Department of Education (DepEd) shall grant the World Teachers’ Day Incentive Benefit (WTDIB) to all public school teachers, who are in service at the department as of September 30, 2019.

The WTDIB, in the amount of PHP1,000, shall be given to each entitled public school teacher not earlier than October 5.

The incentive was made possible through the DepEd Special Provision 12 under Republic Act 11260 (General Appropriations Act of Fiscal Year 2019).

Not eligible for the WTDIB are public school teachers who fall under any of the following circumstances:

a. Those who are on absence without leave (AWOL) as of September 30, 2019;

b. Those who are no longer in service as of September 30, 2019;

c. Those who are found guilty of any offense in connection with their work from September 30, 2018 to September 30, 2019; and

d. Those who will be hired after September 30, 2019.

The grant of the WTDIB is part of DepEd’s commitment to continuously seek, develop, and implement ways to improve the welfare of its personnel, especially teachers, for their invaluable work and dedication to the profession.

This effort is pursuant to DepEd Order 26, series 2019, or the “Guidelines on the Grant of World Teachers’ Day Incentive Benefit”. PNA- northboundasia.com





