‘Nimfa’ intensifies; may exit PAR on Saturday

MANILA — Tropical Depression Nimfa has intensified into a tropical storm, and remains almost stationary, the weather bureau said on Thursday afternoon.

According to the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA), “Nimfa” was last seen at 735 km. east northeast of Basco, Batanes, packing maximum sustained winds of 65 km. per hour (kph) near the center, and gustiness of up to 80 kph.

No tropical cyclone warning signal was raised over any part of the country, and PAGASA is expecting “Nimfa” to exit the Philippine area of responsibility (PAR) by Saturday.

The trough of “Nimfa” will cause scattered to widespread rain showers over the Ilocos and Cordillera regions, while the southwest monsoon affecting central and southern Luzon will bring monsoon rains over the island.

The Visayas and Mindanao will experience scattered rain showers due to localized thunderstorms.

Meanwhile, PAGASA said sea travel is risky, especially for small sea craft, over the seaboards of northern and central Luzon, and the eastern seaboard of Southern Luzon due to potentially rough to very rough sea conditions.

The other seaboards of the country will remain moderate to rough, PAGASA added. Ma. Cristina Arayata / PNA – northboundasia.com












