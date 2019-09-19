42 of 77 GCTA-freed convicts yield in Ilocos Region

DAGUPAN CITY — Some 42 convicts freed under the Good conduct time allowance (GCTA) law surrendered to different police stations in Region 1 (Ilocos) as of Thursday, according to the Ilocos Police Regional Office (PRO-1).

Of the total number, five surrendered in Ilocos Norte; nine in Ilocos Sur; eight in La Union; 13 in Pangasinan; and seven in the Regional Crime Investigation and Detection Unit, said Lt. Col. Mary Crystal Peralta, PRO-1 public information officer, in a phone interview Thursday.

Region 1 has a total of 77 persons deprived of liberty (PDLs) freed under GCTA law based from the list given to PRO-1, she added. Ilocos Norte has 13, Ilocos Sur-12, La Union-12 and Pangasinan-40.

Peralta disclosed that 28 of the surrendered PDLs in Region 1 were on the list, but 14 convicts were not on the list.

Meanwhile, 23 of the 42 convicts who yielded to the police have already been turned over to the Bureau of Corrections (Bucor).

"The others are set to be turned- over to BuCor soon," Peralta said. Hilda Austria / PNA – northboundasia.com












