51 Chinese women rescued in Parañaque sex den raid

MANILA — Authorities rescued 51 Chinese women when police raided a sex den in Parañaque City, the National Capital Region Police Office (NCRPO) said Thursday.

NCRPO director, Maj. Gen. Guillermo Eleazar said the operation also resulted in the arrest of 18 patrons and 13 maintainers, all Chinese nationals, of Manila Wellness Spa along Roxas Boulevard in Baclaran around 11:45 p.m. Wednesday.

According to Eleazar, the spa does not have any permit to operate from the city government.

Eleazar also revealed that most of the customers are foreigners, particularly Chinese.







Police officers seized PHP1.8 million cash believed to be the earnings of the spa for that day.

Based on the operation, the spa has 37 rooms — seven of them are described as VIP rooms.

The maintainers reportedly charge PHP9,000 to PHP21,000 for the services of each Chinese woman.

The suspects and pieces of evidence were brought to the NCRPO’s Regional Special Operations Unit (RSOU) office for documentation and proper disposition.

Criminal complaints against the suspects, for violation of Sec 4 (acts of trafficking in persons) of Republic Act 9208 as amended by Republic Act 10364 will be referred against the 13 maintainers and Section 13 (use of trafficked persons) of Republic Act 9208 as amended by Republic Act 10364 for the 18 customers are being prepared for filing in court.

Eleazar said the Chinese women are using tourist visas and they will be turned over to the social workers of Parañaque Police Station or the local government unit for appropriate disposition.

Eleazar said the raid in Baclaran was an offshoot of a recent operation in Makati City where seven Vietnamese women were rescued. Christopher Lloyd Caliwan / PNA – northboundasia.com





