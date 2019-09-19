Rains trigger class suspensions in Pangasinan

LINGAYEN, Pangasinan — Classes had been canceled in 11 towns in Pangasinan as of 8:30 a.m. Thursday due to heavy rains brought about by the southwest monsoon, which is being intensified by tropical depression “Nimfa”.

Umingan, San Quintin, Natividad, Balungao and Rosales suspended classes from pre-school to senior high school; while Mangatarem, Tayug, Basista and Sta. Maria cancelled classes in all levels; and San Jacinto from kindergarten to senior high school while Asingan cancelled classes in pre-school only, said Ron Castillo, local disaster management officer of the Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (PDRRMO).

“The occasional heavy rains are brought by the southwest monsoon while some other parts of the province only experience gloomy weather,” he said in an interview Thursday.

The trough of tropical depression “Nimfa” will bring scattered to widespread rains and thunderstorms in the regions of Ilocos, Cagayan Valley, and the Cordillera on Thursday.

At 3 a.m., the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration spotted ‘Nimfa’ at 785 kilometers east northeast of Basco, Batanes with maximum sustained winds of 55 up tp 70 kilometers per hour (kph) near the center. It is slowly moving northeast. Hilda Austria / PNA – northboundasia.com





