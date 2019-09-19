Rapper, 4 others yield kush in Makati buy-bust

MANILA — Authorities seized PHP105,000 worth of kush (a variety of marijuana) and arrested a rapper and four persons in a buy-bust operation in Makati City on Wednesday night.

Makati police chief, Col. Rogelio Simon identified the suspects as FlipTop rapper Loonie, (Marlon Peroramas in real life), 33; David Rizon, 35; Ivan Agustin, 26; Albert Alvarez, 57, and Idyll Liza Diaz, 28 who were arrested at the basement of a condominium on Polaris Street in Barangay Poblacion around 8:45 p.m.

Seized during the police operation were 15 sachets of kush or high-grade marijuana concealed in a box made to look like a gift, a cellphone, and the buy-bust money.

After handing the marked money to undercover police, cops went out and nabbed the suspects.

Simon said the operation was a result of two-month surveillance operations against Peroramas who has been suspected all along to be involved in illegal drugs, particularly marijuana.

He said the primary suspect was allegedly doing his illegal transactions during gigs.

Simon said there were also several pieces of evidence including text messages which will prove Peroramas’ involvement in the illegal drugs trade.







Peroramas, however, denied involvement in illegal drug activities saying that he might have been framed up by some people holding a grudge against him.

He claimed he was in the area to meet a fan who had leukemia, an alibi which the police did not believe.

The suspects will be charged with violation of Republic Act 9165 or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002

Kush is a variety of hybrid marijuana that originated in South Asian countries and also cultivated in Afghanistan, India, and Pakistan.

Unlike the common cannabis plants propagated in the country, kush is a dwarf type of marijuana plant, making it more untraceable for authorities. In the Philippines, it is found in Kalinga and Sagada.

The proliferation of kush started in Europe prior to its cultivation in Kalinga.

The price varies from 20 to 25 euros (PHP1,230 to PHP1,530) per gram.

In the Philippines, it is sold from PHP1 million to PHP1.5 million per kilogram. Christopher Lloyd Caliwan / PNA – northboundasia.com





