UP jumps to solo second after escaping NU

MANILA — University of the Philippines pulled off a huge escape in the UAAP men’s basketball wars after edging National University, 80-79, at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay on Wednesday.

The Fighting Maroons survived despite nearly blowing a late seven-point lead as John Lloyd Clemente missed a potential clincher that would have given the Bulldogs their first win of the season.

Kobe Paras led UP, which is now in solo second place at 3-1, with 25 points and six rebounds, while Bright Akhuetie added 19 points and 12 rebounds.

Dave Ildefonso also had 25 markers for NU, which slipped to its fourth consecutive heartbreaking loss.

Meanwhile, Adamson pulled off a huge comeback and beat University of Santo Tomas, 78-71.

The Soaring Falcons finished the game on a 16-0 run, all while the Growling Tigers were without Rhenz Abando, who hurt his leg late in the game.

Jerrick Ahanmisi led Adamson, which tied its victim in third place at 3-2, with 24 points, 12 in the first quarter and his last four coming off crucial baskets that iced the win.

Val Chauca added 18 markers, 11 in the pivotal fourth period.

Soulemane Chabi Yo put up 17 points and 15 rebounds for UST, which actually blew a 13-point lead in the third quarter.

The nightcap saw Far Eastern University feasting on hapless La Salle, 66-55.

Patrick Tchuente led the Tamaraws, who pulled away from the Green Archers late, with 19 points and 11 rebounds as they go back to .500 at 2-2.

Jamie Malonzo put up 20 markers and 15 boards for La Salle, which fell to 1-3. Ivan Stewart Saldajeno /PNA- northboundasia.com