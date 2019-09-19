Ceres Negros inches closer to PFL title

BINAN — Ceres Negros moved closer to clinching the Philippines Football League title after beating Kaya Iloilo, 2-0, in their crucial third meeting of the season at the Biñan Football Stadium on Wednesday.

Mike Ott opened the scoring for Ceres Negros with a 16th minute goal, while OJ Porteria added another in the 30th minute for the final count.

However, both teams finished the match with 10 men each as Super Herrera and Jordan Mintah were sent off following some roughing while going for the ball in the air.

Ceres Negros assistant coach Ian Treyes was also ejected from the match for continuously complaining.

Nevertheless, Ceres Negros, which is now with 46 points after 16 games, opened a nine-point lead over Kaya Iloilo, which remained stuck at 37, in the championship race with eight matches left for each in their season schedule.

Herrera and Treyes, however, will miss Ceres Negros’ next game back at the said venue on Sunday against Stallion Laguna, which drew with Mendiola, 0-0, later Wednesday at the Aboitiz Pitch in Lipa.

Mintah, meanwhile, will sit out Kaya Iloilo’s home game against Air Force at the Iloilo City Sports Complex also on Sunday. Ivan Stewart Saldajeno/PNA- northboundasia.com