‘Nimfa’, monsoon, LPA continue to bring rains over PH

MANILA — The trough of tropical depression “Nimfa”, the southwest monsoon, and a low-pressure area (LPA) continue to bring rains over parts of the archipelago, the weather bureau said on Thursday.

Nimfa, which moves slowly to northeast, was last seen at 750 kilometers northeast of Basco, Batanes, according to the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA).

It has a maximum sustained winds of 55 kph near the center and gustiness of up to 70 kph.

Monsoon rains will prevail over central Luzon, Pangasinan, Palawan, and Mindoro due to southwest monsoon and the LPA spotted in the vicinity of Sto. Tomas, La Union.

Southwest monsoon will also bring scattered rain showers over Metro Manila, Bicol Region, Calabarzon, the rest of Mimaropa, and the western Visayas.

The same weather condition will prevail over Cagayan Valley, Cordillera Administrative Region, and the rest of Ilocos Region due to trough of Nimfa.

Mindanao and the rest of the Visayas will experience isolated rain showers caused by localized thunderstorms.

Meanwhile, moderate to strong winds will blow over the whole country with moderate to rough seas, PAGASA said. Ma. Cristina Arayata / PNA – northboundasia.com





