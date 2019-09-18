DIVORCE BILL by: Avito Dalan-PNA | 18/09/201918/09/2019 Senator Risa Hontiveros, Chairperson of the Senate Committee on Women, Children, and Family Relations, presides over the public hearing on proposed “Instituting Absolute Divorce and Dissolution of Marriage in the Philippines” at the Senate in Pasay city on Tuesday (September 17, 2019). Also in photo is Len Arcilla (inset), resource person from Divorce Coalition Pilipinas, narrating the suffering under her unsuccessful married life. AVITO DALAn / PNA – northboundasia.com