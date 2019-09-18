CHINESE FUGITIVES by: Joey Razon-Philippine News Agency | 18/09/201918/09/2019 Presidential Anti-Corruption Commission (PACC) chairman Dante Jimenez (middle), Bureau of Immigration (BI) Deputy Commissioner Atty. Tobias Javier (left), and National Capital Region Police Office (NCRPO) chief, Maj. Gen. Guillermo Eleazar (right), present the three Chinese fugitives wanted by Chinese authorities for their involvement in economic crimes in China in a press conference held at NCRPO headquarters in Camp Bagong Diwa, Taguig City. The arrested fugitives were identified as Chen Xianfeng, 42; Wang Changsen, 27; and Qin Shuxin, 24. Jimenez said that warrant of arrest for the suspects revealed their engagement in an investment scam that victimized more than a thousand individuals in China amounting to more than 100 million RMB (over PHP700 million). JOEY RAZON / PNA – northboundasia.com