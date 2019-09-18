10 towns in Pangasinan suspend classes due to TD Nimfa

LINGAYEN, Pangasinan —The towns of Mangatarem, Aguilar, Bugallon, Basista, Mangaldan, Urbiztondo, Bayambang, San Quintin, Bautista and Asingan cancelled classes Wednesday (Sept. 18) as of 8:30 a.m. due to heavy rains brought by tropical depression “Nimfa”.

Tala Laoang, researcher at the Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (PDRRMO), said the occasional heavy rains are experienced in the eastern and some parts of central Pangasinan since Wednesday morning.

“In western Pangasinan, the weather is gloomy but there are no heavy rains yet unlike in the eastern and some parts of central Pangasinan,” she said in an interview.

Laoang said Mangatarem, Aguilar, and Bugallon suspended classes in all levels, while Mangaldan, Bayambang, Urbiztondo and Basista from pre-school to senior high school; and San Quintin, Asingan and Bautista from pre-school to elementary.

She added that the municipality of Sual has yet to cancel classes.

Nimfa was estimated at 670 kilometers east of Basco, Batanes with maximum sustained winds of 55 km. per hour near the center and gustiness of up to 70 kph. as it remained stationary. Meanwhile, another low pressure area was estimated in the vicinity of San Jose, Tarlac. Hilda Austria / PNA – northboundasia.com





