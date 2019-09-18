6 domestic flights cancelled due to bad weather

MANILA — Six domestic flights were cancelled as of Wednesday afternoon due to bad weather, the Manila International Airport Authority reported.

These flights were Cebu Pacific (5J) 196/197 Manila-Cauayan-Manila, CebGo (DG) 6057/6058 Manila-Busuanga-Manila, and Skyjet (M8) 711/712 Manila-Busuanga-Manila.

The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) earlier forecast rains to prevail over most parts of the country due to Tropical Depression Nimfa, a low pressure area, and the southwest monsoon.

‘Nimfa’ was last seen at 685 kilometers east of Basco, Batanes, and is almost stationary, according to PAGASA. Ma. Cristina Arayata / PNA – northboundasia.com





