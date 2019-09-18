NFA-Pangasinan buys ‘palay’ at P19 per kg.

LINGAYEN, Pangasinan — The National Food Authority (NFA) office in western Pangasinan has started buying clean and dry palay (rice stalks) from farmers at PHP19 per kg.

“With the palay support price of PHP19, we can assure that the farmers have a better price for their produce,” Ramon Cuaresma, NFA western Pangasinan provincial manager, said in an interview Tuesday.

The NFA invited farmers to sell their palay by proceeding to several NFA warehouses that have been set as transaction points.

NFA warehouses in Alaminos City and Mangatarem are already open, together with the Ferrer warehouse in Maniboc, Lingayen; and Unique warehouse in Malabago, Mangaldan.

The NFA assured it would continue to support local farmers through the purchase of their palay produce despite the lower prices of imported rice due to the rice tariffication law.

Meanwhile, the NFA selling price for imported rice (25 percent broken) and well-milled rice for private and government sectors have been set at PHP27 per kg., a PHP10 decrease than the previous PHP37 selling price.

Cuaresma assured the public that all its stocks are in good condition.

“Handa po kaming maglabas ng bigas kapag may emergency (We have enough rice in times of emergency),” he said. Ahikam Pasion / PNA – northboundasia.com





