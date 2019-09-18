Swine deaths reported anew in Bulacan

CITY OF MALOLOS, Bulacan — At least 21 pigs owned by a backyard raiser in Barangay Santor here were reported to have died on Wednesday.

Alejandro Roque said his pigs were afflicted with a “mysterious” disease during the past three days before they died.

He said a total of 21 pigs have died, which had an average weight of 60 kilograms.

The pigs were buried six feet under the ground.

“Another 10 of my pigs have also shown signs of disease,” Roque also said.

He disclosed that personnel of the Department of Agriculture (DA) from Central Luzon have already taken blood samples of his livestock to determine whether the sick pigs are afflicted with African swine fever (ASF).

Meanwhile, Santor barangay chair Nelson Santos said the deaths of swine owned by Roque were already reported to the City Veterinarian of Malolos.

It can be recalled that decomposing bodies of pigs were discovered floating in the waterways of Barangay Tikay and Bulihan in this city last week.

Results of blood sample tests taken from pigs that died in the said two villages, as well as from Barangay Panasahan also in this city, have not yet been disclosed.

Provincial, city and municipal veterinarians in Bulacan referred media inquiries to Bureau of Animal Industry executive director Ronnie Domingo, who, in turn, referred the matter to Department of Agriculture spokesman Noel Reyes. Manny Balbin / PNA – northboundasia.com





