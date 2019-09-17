American pedophile arrested in Pampanga

MANILA — The Bureau of Immigration (BI) on Monday reported the arrest of an American wanted by federal authorities in Florida, United States of America, for engaging in child pornography and illegal possession of firearm.

In a statement, BI’s Fugitive Search Unit chief Bobby Raquepo said Samuel Arthur Thompson, 49, was apprehended at his residence along Copenhagen St., Don Bonifacio Subd., Angeles City last September 3.

He was arrested on the strength of a mission order that Immigration Commissioner Jaime Morente issued upon the request of the US Embassy in Manila.

Raquepo said Thompson is now detained at the BI jail in Camp Bagong Diwa, Taguig City, and will be deported for being an undesirable and undocumented alien as his passport was already revoked by the State Department.

According to the US Embassy, Thompson is subject to an outstanding arrest warrant issued last month by the US District Court in the Middle District of Florida on charges of unauthorized cyber access and intrusion as well as possession of child pornography and firearm.

A court in Alabama convicted and sentenced Thompson to one-year imprisonment for sexually abusing and sodomizing a 15-year-old boy in 1998.

BI’s travel database shows that Thompson fled to Manila last July 29 after learning that the Florida court had ordered his arrest.

Raquepo said the American national will be deported as soon as the BI Board of Commissioners issues the order for his summary deportation.

He will then be blacklisted and banned from re-entering the Philippines. Ferdinand Patinio / PNA – northboundasia.com





