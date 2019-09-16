Marikina to file raps vs. culprits behind floating dead pigs

MANILA — The Marikina City government on Sunday said it will file civil and criminal charges against people responsible for the improper disposal of pig carcasses found floating in Marikina River last week.

Marikina Mayor Marcelino “Marcy” Teodoro said the city has provided the Department of Agriculture (DA) with a ‘lead of information’ that could possibly point to the source of the dead pigs.

“Ang city naman (And the city), we are serious in filing cases against the culprit whoever would be found in violation of clean water act, and sanitation law,” Teodoro said in a statement.

"Magpa-file kami ng civil case para maka-claim ng damages for the man-hour, equipment, manpower na consume ng city sa pagki-clear at paglilibing ng mga baboy na 'yan (We will file civil case so that we can claim damages for the man hour, equipment, manpower the city consumed for clearing and burying the pig carcasses)," he explained.







He stressed that the culprits are civilly liable and criminally accountable because “it can be considered as illegal dumping of pollutant”.

Meanwhile, the DA has deployed a team from the Bureau of Animal Industry (BAI) to Montalban, Rizal to investigate the improper dumping of dead pigs retrieved in Marikina River.

Dr. Noverlee Calub of BAI said they have already coordinated with the Office of the Provincial Veterinarian of Rizal and DA Calabarzon (Region 4-A).

Calub promised to immediately update Teodoro on the BAI investigation.

He also thanked Teodoro for his dedication and support to control the African swine fever in the country.

Since Thursday last week, a total of 56 pig carcasses were retrieved from the Marikina River.

Teodoro earlier said there is neither a piggery nor a slaughterhouse in Marikina City. Christopher Lloyd Caliwan / PNA – northboundasia.com