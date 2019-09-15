QC buy-bust nets P27.2M shabu; alleged drug dealer killed

MANILA — An alleged drug dealer was killed and PHP27.2 million worth of shabu were seized in a buy-bust operation in Quezon City on Sunday morning, National Capital Region Police Office (NCRPO) chief, Maj. Gen. Guillermo Eleazar said.

Eleazar identified the fatality as Edgardo Alfonso, resident of Pasig City, believed to have links with drug lords serving sentence at New Bilibid Prison.

Operatives from the NCRPO Regional Drug Enforcement Unit (RDEU), Quezon City Police Disrict, and Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA)-NCR conducted the buy-bust around 5 a.m. in front of a gasoline station along P. Tuazon Ave., corner 18th Ave., in Barangay San Roque, Quezon City.

Eleazar said the operation was immediately conducted after a police officer acting as a buyer was able to purchase one kilogram of shabu from Alfonso.







After sensing that he was transacting with an undercover agent, the suspect drew his firearm and fired towards the operatives, resulting to an encounter and the killing of Alfonso.

The lawmen recovered four kilos of shabu with street value of PHP27.2 million, one .45-caliber pistol and ammunition, and the PHP1.5 million cash used in the transaction from the Alfonso.



The NCRPO listed Alfonso as one of the targets of intensive anti-illegal drugs operation.



Eleazar said the transaction was conducted after getting information from the drug convicts inside the New Bilibid Prison about Alfonso’s illegal activities.

“Kasama sa case operational plan ang transaction mga kumpas sa na nakakulong sa Bilibid na nagbibigay ng guidance galing doon at sila nagpapatakbo dito sa labas kaya yun ang patuloy natin iniimbestigahan (The transaction was part of the operational plan. They operate here outside based on the guidance from inside the Bilibid. That’s what we are now investigating,” Eleazar told the media.

He said Alfonso is the trusted courier of an illegal drug syndicate delivering “huge quantity” of drugs in Metro Manila

“We need to find out what are really their operation. The case buildup is ongoing,” he said. Christopher Lloyd Caliwan / PNA – northboundasioa.com