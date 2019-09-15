Cop, 6 others fall in Taguig drug bust

MANILA — Authorities arrested a policeman and six others in anti-drug operations in Taguig City, National Capital Region Police Office (NCRPO) chief, Maj. Gen. Guillermo Eleazar said on Saturday.

Eleazar identified the suspects as Police Chief Master Sgt. Rahid Sanguan, assigned to Police Security and Protection Group (PSPG) in Camp Crame; Normina Sanguan, Rahid’s second wife; Alfonso Obejas, Ernie Legaspi, Joseph Denjuan, Ronnie Mark Sueño, and Nagrobin Ayob.

Eleazar said Station Drug Enforcement Unit (SDEU) operatives of Taguig City conducted a buy-bust on V.P. Cruz Street in Barangay Lower Bicutan around 6:15 p.m. Friday.

Seized from the suspects were four grams of shabu amounting to PHP27,200, 17 grams of marijuana worth to PHP2,100, PHP500 buy-bust money, and a cellphone.







Eleazar said Rahid was with the Philippine National Police since late 1999 and most of his assignments were with Manila Police District (MPD).

In May 2016, Rahid opted to transfer to Police Security and Protection Group because he had schooling for security protection during his stint at the police presidential security force unit in 2015.

The suspects are now detained at Taguig Custodial Facility and they will face charges for violation of Sections 5 and 11, Article II of Republic Act 9165 (Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002). Christopher Lloyd Caliwan / PNA – northboundasia.com