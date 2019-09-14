Rains over PH as ‘Marilyn’ enhances southwest monsoon

MANILA — Rains will continue to pour over most parts of the country as tropical depression ‘Marilyn’ will continue enhancing the southwest monsoon on Saturday.

In a weather bulletin issued at 5 a.m., Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) weather specialist Meno Mendoza said ‘Marilyn’ was last seen 1,150 km east of Basco, Batanes.

The tropical depression has maximum sustained winds of up to 55 kilometers per hour (kph) near the center and gustiness of up to 70 kph. It continues to move north northeast at 10 kph.

Mendoza said ‘Marilyn’ may leave the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) on Sunday, but may return inside PAR on Monday.

He added ‘Marilyn’ is not expected to strengthen further.

The Visayas, Zamboanga Peninsula, MIMAROPA, Bicol Region, and the provinces of Aurora and Quezon will have cloudy skies with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms brought by the southwest monsoon,

Meanwhile, Metro Manila and the rest of the country will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers caused by localized thunderstorms.

Central and Southern Luzon, the Visayas, and Mindanao will have moderate to strong winds going southwest, bringing moderate to rough coastal waters at a wave height of 1.2 to 4.0 meters.

Northern Luzon will also have moderate to strong winds going northeast to northwest and will have moderate to rough coastal waters with waves reaching heights of 1.2 to 4.0 meters.

Temperatures in Metro Manila will be around 25 °C to 31 °C, Baguio City at 17 °C to 23 °C, Tagaytay City at 22 °C to 26 °C, Legazpi City at 24 °C to 30 °C, Puerto Princesa City at 24 °C to 29 °C, Metro Cebu at 25 °C to 30 °C, Metro Davao at 27 °C to 31 °C, and Zamboanga City at 24 °C to 27 °C. Raymond Carl Dela Cruz/PNA- northboundasia.com