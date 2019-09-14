Napoles denies applying for GCTA

MANILA — The camp of alleged pork barrel scam mastermind Janet Lim Napoles on Friday belied reports that she applied for Good Conduct Time Allowance (GCTA) to be released from prison for rape charges.

“There is no reason for Napoles to apply for GCTA because she was acquitted in the crime of Serious Illegal Detention filed against her by Benhur Luy,” lawyer Rony Garay, Napoles’ lead legal counsel said in a statement.

“Neither does Napoles have any case for rape. On the other hand, her conviction on the Revilla plunder case is not yet final and is now on appeal before the Supreme Court,” he added.







Garay also said his client shares the observations of the Philippine National Police and senators that the Bureau of Corrections committed serious blunders in preparing the GCTA list.

Lawmakers conducting an inquiry into persons deprived of liberty (PDLs) under Republic Act No. 10592 earlier doubted the authenticity of the list submitted by prison officials after it listed Napoles as having been among those who benefited from GCTA for the crime of rape.

The DOJ earlier confirmed that Napoles remains at the Correctional Institution for Women (CIW) in Mandaluyong City. Benjamin Pulta / PNA – northboundasia.com