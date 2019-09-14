Plebiscite to rename ComVal as Davao de Oro set Dec. 7

MANILA — The Commission on Elections (Comelec) on Friday has set the plebiscite that will rename the province of Compostela Valley as Davao de Oro on December 7.

The scheduled referendum for the ratification of Republic Act No. 11297 has been scheduled eight months after the law was passed.

According to Comelec Resolution No. 10600, Plebiscite Day will be held on December 7, Saturday, from 7 am until 3 pm.

It added that the counting and canvassing of votes will immediately commence after the close of voting with the proclamation of plebiscite results expected at its conclusion.

The plebiscite period will be from November 7 until December 14.

During the said period, carrying or transporting of firearms and other deadly weapons in public places are prohibited.

Likewise, transfer or detail officers and employees in the civil service; suspend local elective officials; illegal release of prisoners; and organize or maintain strike forces during the Plebiscite Period are not allowed.

On the other hand, the information and campaign period will begin on November 7and will end on December 5.

During this period, barangay assemblies or fora are expected to be held regularly.

Removing, destroying, or tampering of plebiscite propaganda materials are prohibited during the Information and Campaign Period.

The law that will rename Compostela Valley as Davao de Oro took effect last April 17.

The poll body was tasked to conduct a plebiscite for the entire province.

There were a total of 462,942 registered voters in Compostela Valley during the May 2019 national and local elections, according to the Comelec. Ferdinand Patinio/PNA- northboundasia.com