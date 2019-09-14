PDEA files case against marijuana pusher in Bacolod

MARIJUANA SEIZED. Operatives of Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency in Negros Occidental seized about 1.5 kilograms of suspected dried marijuana leaves valued at PHP180,000 from suspect Virgilio Rivera Jr. in Bacolod City on Wednesday night. Rivera was charged before the City Prosecutor’s Office on Thursday (September 12, 2019). (Photo courtesy of PDEA-Western Visayas)

BACOLOD CITY — The Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) in Negros Occidental has filed a case against a pusher of marijuana arrested in Barangay Mandalagan in this city on Wednesday night.

The suspect, Virgilio Rivera Jr., yielded about 1.5 kilograms of suspected dried marijuana leaves valued at PHP180,000 during a buy-bust around 10 p.m.

Nicolas Gomez, provincial officer of PDEA-Negros Occidental and Bacolod City, said on Friday they filed the complaint before the City Prosecutor’s Office here on Thursday.

He added that Rivera, who peddled marijuana sourced from Toledo City in Cebu, was charged for violation of Section 5 (sale of dangerous drugs) and Section 12 (possession of drug paraphernalia) Republic Act 9165 or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

The suspect also possessed a glass tooter containing marijuana residue, the PDEA report said.

The operation was conducted by agents of the PDEA-Negros Occidental Provincial Office and Special Enforcement Team led by Intelligence Agent-I Mario Portugal Jr.

It was the first marijuana haul of PDEA here in recent months after a series of high-impact operations that led to the recovery of millions worth of suspected shabu.

Last August 11, the Don Salvador Benedicto Municipal Police Station in Negros Occidental seized some PHP1.238 million worth of marijuana leaves and plants during two separate operations.

The team, led by town police chief Capt. Jerald Muya, arrested suspect Jonas Alvios and recovered around eight kilos of dried marijuana leaves worth PHP960,000 and 120 pieces of fully-grown marijuana plants valued at PHP158,400.

On the same day, they also arrested Nelson Ortiz in a buy-bust that led to the recovery of a kilo of dried marijuana leaves with an estimated value of PHP120,000.Nanette Guadalquiver /PNA- northbboundasia.com