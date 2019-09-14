DCWD completing LWUA’s terms on water price hike

DAVAO CITY — The Davao City Water District (DCWD) is in the process of completing the documentary requirements set by the Local Water Utilities Administration (LWUA), in relation to its application for water rate increase.

Lawyer Bernardo Delima Jr., DCWD spokesperson, said Thursday that they are applying for a 60 percent increase in the current water rates here.

Delima said the price increase will most likely be implemented in the middle of next year, assuming that it gets approved by LWUA.

“The increase will reckon from its current minimum rate of PHP137 where 60 percent of it will be about PHP83, which will be added to the basic rate,” Delima said.

He said they opted for the maximum rate increase and that LWUA has the final say on whether or not to approve it in full or reduce the proposed rate increase.

Delima made it clear that the proposed rate hike would be implemented in tranches over several years.

He said they are required to submit a 10-year business plan and its financial report for the past five years, among others.

“These documents will aid the LWUA in its review on the sufficiency and propriety of our water rate increase application,” he added.

He further said that once they pass the first stage, a public hearing will then follow the presence of LWUA.

Meanwhile, Delima said the local water utility has continued its holistic approach in managing DCWD by rehabilitating water sources to address quality and efficiency in terms of delivering service to their 221,000 clients.Digna Banzon/PNA- northboundasia.com