Magnitude 5.1 aftershock hits Quezon anew

MANILA — Less than an hour after a magnitude 5.5 quake jolted Quezon, a magnitude 5.1 aftershock struck the province on Friday afternoon.
The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) recorded the aftershock at 5:18 p.m.
The quake, also of tectonic origin, had a depth of 11 kilometers.
While Phivolcs is not expecting any damage from the magnitude 5.1 quake, it said aftershocks are still possible.
The aftershock was felt in the following areas:
Intensity V- Polillo, Quezon
Intensity IV – Quezon City
Intensity II – Guinayangan, Quezon
The instrumental intensity was also reported in the following areas:
Intensity IV – Polilio, Quezon
Intensity III – Jose Panganiban, Camarines Norte; Quezon City; Marikina City;
Intensity II – Alabat, Guinayangan and Mauban, Quezon; Las Pinas City; Malolos City; San Ildefonso, Bulacan; Pasig City;
Intensity I – Bacoor City; Baler, Aurora; San Juan City; Guagua, Pampanga. Ma. Cristina Arayata / PNA – northboundasia