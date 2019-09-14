Magnitude 5.1 aftershock hits Quezon anew

MANILA — Less than an hour after a magnitude 5.5 quake jolted Quezon, a magnitude 5.1 aftershock struck the province on Friday afternoon.

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) recorded the aftershock at 5:18 p.m.

The quake, also of tectonic origin, had a depth of 11 kilometers.

While Phivolcs is not expecting any damage from the magnitude 5.1 quake, it said aftershocks are still possible.







The aftershock was felt in the following areas:

Intensity V- Polillo, Quezon

Intensity IV – Quezon City

Intensity II – Guinayangan, Quezon

The instrumental intensity was also reported in the following areas:

Intensity IV – Polilio, Quezon

Intensity III – Jose Panganiban, Camarines Norte; Quezon City; Marikina City;

Intensity II – Alabat, Guinayangan and Mauban, Quezon; Las Pinas City; Malolos City; San Ildefonso, Bulacan; Pasig City;

Intensity I – Bacoor City; Baler, Aurora; San Juan City; Guagua, Pampanga. Ma. Cristina Arayata / PNA – northboundasia