‘Marilyn’ floods 11 Zambo villages

ZAMBOANGA CITY — A total of 754 families here were displaced as 11 barangays were inundated by flood, brought about by the bad weather, on Friday.

This city experienced heavy rainfall that started before sunrise and continued the whole day, though intermittently, triggered by the southwest monsoon and enhanced by tropical depression Marilyn.

Ma. Socorro Rojas, City Social Welfare and Development Office (CSWDO) head, said the affected families are temporarily housed at the covered courts of the schools in their respective barangays.

Rojas they have established community kitchens to cater to the food needs of the affected families, adding the City Health Office has also been tapped to install portalets in areas, where flood-affected families are temporarily sheltered.







She said seven houses made of light materials were swept by flood in Barangay Tumaga.

Clint Senosa, City Disaster Risk Reduction Management Office (CDRRMO) operations officer, said there were no reported casualties.

Classes in all levels here were suspended as a precautionary measure due to the inclement weather.

The National Disaster Risk Reduction Management Council (NDRRMC) on Friday morning issued an Orange Rainfall advisory covering this city and the nearby provinces of Zamboanga del Norte, Zamboanga Sibugay, Basilan and Sulu.

The NDRRMC said that flood and landslides are likely to happen in areas under Orange Rainfall advisory. Teofilo Garcia, Jr. and R. G. Antonet Go / PNA – northboundasia.com