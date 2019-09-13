18 fishermen survive huge waves in Maguindanao

COTABATO CITY – Local officials and residents of a coastal village of Maguindanao on Thursday dawn rescued 18 fishermen whose fishing vessel was destroyed by huge waves brought about by Tropical Depression Marilyn.

The crew survived after their vessel, M/L Sea Target, that was damaged by huge waves, by clinging to the wooden parts of the vessel and two small bancas until residents found and rescued them.







Moamar Manalao, the chairperson of Barangay Nalkan, Datu Blah Sinsuat, Maguindanao, told reporters he and his constituents helped the affected fisherfolk reach the shore and sent them to the adjacent town of Lebak in Sultan Kudarat.

“The fishermen were tired but all are okay,” the village official said.

The fishermen were heading home to the coast of Lanao del Sur when the huge waves hit their vessel. Edwin Fernandez / PNA – northboundasia.com