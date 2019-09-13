Magnitude 5.5 quake jolts Quezon

MANILA — A magnitude 5.5 quake jolted Quezon province on Friday afternoon, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) reported.

The quake of tectonic origin struck 40 km. northeast of the municipality of Burdeos at 4:28 p.m. It had a depth of 10 km.







Intensity 4 was felt in Quezon City, Jose Panganiban and Camarines Norte, while Intensity III was recorded in Guinayangan, Quezon.

Phivolcs said aftershocks and damages are possible from the earthquake. Ma. Cristina Arayata / PNA – northboundasia.com