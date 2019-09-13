Ramirez calls for crucial SEA Games hosting meetinPBA releases schedule for Governors’ Cup

MANILA — The Philippine Basketball Association (PBA) released the schedule for the season-ending Governors’ Cup, which will begin on September 20.

In the first game of the conference, Alaska Aces, now under new head coach Jeffrey Cariaso, will open its campaign against Columbian Dyip at 4:30 p.m. on the opening date at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City.

Following the said game, NorthPort and Rain Or Shine will clash at 7 p.m.

On Sept. 21, Kiefer Ravena makes his much-awaited return to the PBA as NLEX Road Warriors takes on Phoenix FuelMasters at 4:30 p.m.

Magnolia Hotshots will then kick off its title defense against Meralco Bolts in the nightcap at 6:45 p.m.

Other marquee schedules include a doubleheader at the Sta. Rosa Multi-Purpose Sports Complex on Sept. 29, the special Dubai games on Oct. 4 and 5, the rematch of last year’s finals between the Hotshots and the Aces on Oct. 6, the Hotshots’ “Manila Clasico” clash against Barangay Ginebra on Oct. 20, and stops in Lapu-Lapu City (Nov. 9) and Davao City (Nov. 16).

The elimination round will end on Nov. 20, 10 days before the formal start of the Southeast Asian Games. Ivan Stewart Saldajeno /PNA- northboundasia.com