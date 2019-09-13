Ramirez calls for crucial SEA Games hosting meeting

PH chef de mission to 30th SEA Games William ‘Butch’ Ramirez. (file photo)

MANILA – Philippine Sports Commission chairman William ‘Butch’ Ramirez, the Philippine Team chef de mission (CDM) to the 30th Southeast Asian Games, has called for a meeting on Friday in relation to the country’s hosting of the biennial sports meet from Nov. 30 to Dec. 11 this year.

The competition managers and the presidents and secretaries-general of the national sports associations (NSAs) are expected to be in attendance in the meeting, the fifth time Ramirez has called such, to be held at the Philippine International Convention Center in Pasay City.

The decision was made during the regular meeting by Ramirez’s CDM team on Wednesday.

Among the agenda in Ramirez’s meeting with the NSA’s are ticketing and protocol matters, the venues, billeting, transportation, as well as the upcoming Torch Run.

Ramirez also expressed readiness should some loopholes arise with only two months left before the start of the meet.

“If there are any lapses, the PSC will come in to fill in the gaps. We have no more time. We have just a bit over two months before the Games,” said Ramirez in a statement. Ivan Stewart Saldajeno /PNA- northboundasia.com