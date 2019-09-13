Air Force drubs Global Makati in midweek PFL action

LIPA CITY, Batangas — Air Force blasted Global Makati, 4-1, in their Philippines Football League (PFL) showdown on Wednesday night at the Aboitiz Pitch here.

Jaylor Soriano struck first for Air Force with a 43rd minute goal that turned out to be the only score for the first half.

Vincent Braga then converted a 65th minute goal to make it 2-0, while Joel Bedia converted a 68th minute shot to stretch Air Force’s lead further.

Chima Uzoka finally broke the ice for Global Makati in the 73rd minute, but Bedia sealed Air Force’s win with an 88th minute attack.

Air Force is now tied with Mendiola on points for fifth place with 11, although the latter owns the tiebreaker on a superior goal difference.

Global Makati, on the other hand, remains stuck at four points after 15 matches as the club was further buried at the bottom of the table.Ivan Stewart Saldajeno/PNA-northboundasia.com