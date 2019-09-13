AirAsia PH to launch Manila-Bacolod flights in October

MANILA — AirAsia Philippines is adding another route this year, offering flights between Manila and Bacolod beginning October 27.

The carrier’s chief executive officer, Ricardo Isla, earlier told the Philippine News Agency (PNA), the airline is expanding its presence, and noted that domestic routes would be its priority as this is AirAsia Philippines’ core business.

“We would provide more destinations for the Filipinos and for our visitors going to the Philippines,” he said.

Upon the launch, Bacolod will be the 11th destination from Manila the carrier would be offering.

The carrier has been applying for Bacolod slots as of August before it could finally announce the new route to the public.

Meanwhile, the carrier announced that flights between Manila and Bacolod would be thrice daily.

“BIG Loyalty” members may avail of an all-in promotional fare of PHP590, and PHP657 for non-members, from September 12-21. This would be for the travel period between October 27, 2019 and February 2020. Ma. Cristina Arayata /PNA- northboundasia.com