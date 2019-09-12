Lingayen road clearing ops 75% complete: exec

LINGAYEN, Pangasinan — Mayor Leopoldo Bataoil of this town announced on Wednesday the clearing operation here is now 75 percent complete since President Rodrigo Duterte ordered all local government units to reclaim and clear the roads and sidewalks nationwide from all forms of obstructions.

“No violent resistance because they know that they are not in their proper place,” Bataoil said in an interview.

Bataoil, however, admitted that houses along the town’s riverbanks remain a challenge for them.







“We hope we could put them in a resettlement area because our municipality doesn’t have its own resettlement area, but we already advised them to start dismantling their houses,” he said.

“Hopefully, we could finish all the clearing operation on or before the deadline (Sept. 27), if not, we will still continue to work on it,” he added.

Meanwhile, the mayor commended the volunteers who helped the local government to declog drainages and sewers.

“The declogging is done by volunteers as they just want to help Lingayen. I am thinking of absorbing them as employees to possibly further utilize their service,” he said.

Bataoil, a former the representative of the 2nd district of Pangasinan, is a first-termer mayor in the municipality. Hilda Austria / PNA – northboundasia.com

