TD Marilyn suspends classes, work in Dapitan City

ZAMBOANGA CITY — Classes in all levels and work in government and private offices have been suspended Thursday in Dapitan City, Zamboanga del Norte, amid inclement weather.

Dapitan City Mayor Rosalina Jalosjos suspended the classes and work as the city is experiencing inclement weather condition due to a tropical depression.

Jalosjos described the move as precautionary and pre-emptive measure due to heavy rains and bad weather condition “that is now being experienced in our city.”

However, Jalosjos said that excluded from the suspension of work are: the City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office, City Social Welfare and Development Office, City Health Office, and dump truck and heavy equipment operators of the City Engineering Office.







The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said a tropical depression (TD) has entered the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) at 9:30 a.m. Thursday, and has been named “Marilyn”.

PAGASA said the trough of TD Marilyn will bring scattered to widespread rain showers and thunderstorms over Calabarzon, Bicol Region, Mimaropa, Visayas, Zamboanga Peninsula, Aurora, Quirino, Isabela, and Cagayan.

Meanwhile, the Manila International Airport Authority (MIAA) has suspended the Manila-Dipolog-Manila PAL express flight due to the prevailing inclement weather condition.

Dipolog City, the capital of Zamboanga del Norte, is adjacent to the city of Dapitan. Teofilo Garcia, Jr / PNA – northboundasia.com