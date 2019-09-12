6 domestic flights canceled due to bad weather

MANILA — At least six domestic flights were canceled on Thursday morning due to bad weather, the Manila International Airport Authority (MIAA) reported.

These flights include PAL Express (2P) 2557/2558 Manila-Dipolog-Manila, Cebu Pacific (5J) 513/514 Manila-San Jose-Manila, and 5J 196/197 Manila-Cauayan-Manila.







The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said a tropical depression (TD) has entered the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) at 9:30 a.m., and has been named “Marilyn”.

In an earlier forecast, the weather bureau said the trough of the TD will bring scattered to widespread rain showers and thunderstorms over Calabarzon, Bicol Region, Mimaropa, Visayas, Zamboanga Peninsula, Aurora, Quirino, Isabela, and Cagayan. Ma. Cristina Arayata / PNA – northboundasia.com