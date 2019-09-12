‘Marilyn’ landfall unlikely, to bring rains over parts of PH

MANILA — While it is unlikely to make landfall, tropical depression ‘Marilyn’ will bring rains over most parts of the country, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said Thursday.

In its 5 p.m. weather bulletin, the weather bureau said ‘Marilyn’ was last spotted 1,260 kilometers east of Casiguran, Aurora.

‘Marilyn’ has maximum sustained winds of 55 kilometers per hour (kph) near the center, and gustiness of up to 70 kph. It is moving west northwest at 25 kph.

PAGASA weather specialist Ariel Rojas said the wide trough of the tropical depression will bring light to moderate rains and intermittent heavy rain showers due to thunderstorms over most of Luzon, including Metro Manila and Visayas, Zamboanga Peninsula, Bangsamoro, Northern Mindanao and Soccsksargen.

Maintaining its speed and direction, ‘Marilyn’ will leave the Philippine Area of Responsibility on Sunday.

The weather bureau said strong winds will blow over northern and eastern part of Mindanao, and eastern and central Visayas. Coastal waters along these areas will be rough.

Moderate to strong winds will prevail over the rest of Visayas and Mindanao, and southern Luzon, where waters will be moderate to rough.

Winds will be moderate over the rest of Luzon with moderate seas, the PAGASA said. Ma. Cristina Arayata / PNA – northboundasia.com