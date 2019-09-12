DepEd reshuffles school heads in Ilocos region

DAGUPAN CITY — The Department of Education (DepEd) will implement starting September 16 the reassignment of 15 schools’ division superintendents (SDS) in Region 1 (Ilocos) who are more than three years in their position.

DepEd Secretary Leonor Briones signed the order for the reassignment of division heads last month.

The following are the new assignments of the schools division superintendents in Pangasinan, La Union, Ilocos Sur and Ilocos Norte: Maria Celia Fernandez will assume as SDS of the Division of Dagupan City; Lorna Bugayong to the Division of Alaminos City; Danilo Sison of Alaminos City to Division of Pangasinan II; Donato Balderas, Jr. of Pangasinan II to Division of La Union; Danilo Sison of Alaminos City to Pangasinan II; Gloria Torres of Urdaneta City to San Carlos City.

Sheila Maria Primicias, officer-in-charge of the Office of the Schools Division Superintendent of San Carlos City to Division of Pangasinan 1; Fatima Boado of San Fernando City to Urdaneta City; Donato Balderas, Jr. of Pangasinan II to Division of La Union; Joel Lopez of Laoag city to Batac City; Anselmo Aludino of Vigan City to Candon City; Vilma Eda of Ilocos Norte to Laoag City; Rowena Banzon of La Union to San Fernando City; Gemma Tacuycuy of Ilocos Sur to Vigan City; and Joann Corpuz of Batac City to Ilocos Norte.

Deped region 1 director Malcom Garma earlier said the reassignment of division heads is a policy of DepEd.

“One thing is definite, everybody will move just within the region. Exemption for those who are retiring for the next or within six months or those who have just been transferred,” he said. Liwayway Yparraguirre / PNA – norrthboundasia.com