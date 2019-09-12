Ex-Pangasinan guv Espino now in stable condition

SAN CARLOS CITY, Pangasinan — Former Pangasinan governor Amado Espino Jr. is now in stable condition after unidentified men ambushed his convoy on Wednesday afternoon.

Provincial information officer Orpheus Velasco, in an interview Wednesday, said Espino, also former fifth district representative of the province suffered gunshot wounds but is now stable after he was treated at Blessed Family Doctors General Hospital.

Families, friends, and allies of Espino visited him at the hospital following the incident.

Espino and his bodyguards were fired upon by unidentified assailants around 4:30 p.m. while traversing an intersection onboard a Toyota Innova and Land Cruiser at Barangay Magtaking, San Carlos City.







Espino and four others were hurt while Patrolman Richard Esguerra died on the spot.

Chief Master Sgt. Edison Zapanta, in an earlier interview, said the Scene of the Crime Operatives are still processing the evidences.

“There were no reported threats against Espino, so we are still looking into the possible motive of the suspects,” he said.

The Pangasinan Police Provincial Office immediately conducted follow up operations for possible arrest of the assailants. Hilda Austria / PNA – northboundasia.com