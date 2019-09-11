Ex-Pangasinan guv hurt in ambush

MANILA — Former Pangasinan Governor Amado Espino Jr. was ambushed by unidentified assailants on Wednesday afternoon.

In a report from Camp Crame, PNP spokesperson, Brig. Gen. Bernard Banac, said Espino, also former congressman of Pangasinan’s 5th District, sustained injuries while onboard his vehicle when shot by still unidentified suspects around 4:30 p.m at Magtaking, San Carlos City, Pangasinan.

Banac said Espino sustained injuries and was brought to Holy Blessed Family Hospital, San Carlos City, Pangasinan for medical treatment.







He said the motive is yet to be determined as San Carlos police personnel are now conducting dragnet operation for the possible identification and arrest of the suspects.

In an interview, Chief Master Sergeant Edison Zapanta of San Carlos City Police said Espino’s four aides were also wounded and taken to a nearby hospital while a police aide was killed on the spot.

“There were no reports of death threat against Espino so we are still looking into the possible motive of the incident,” Zapanta said.

Based on initial investigations of the Scene of the Crime Operatives, he said the assailants used M-14 rifles. (With reports from Hilda Austria)