3 PUIs in La Union negative for coronavirus

SAN FERNANDO CITY, La Union — The Ilocos Training and Regional Medical Center (ITRMC) confirmed on Tuesday that the three Chinese nationals considered as patients under investigation (PUIs) for the 2019 novel coronavirus (nCoV) tested negative.

In a forum on Tuesday, ITRMC medical chief Dr. Eduardo Badua III said the patients were discharged from the hospital on Sunday after being quarantined for almost 15 days.

“The result of their tests for the nCoV was out on Feb. 7 and it was negative,” Badua said.

In an interview, the Department of Health (DOH) Ilocos Region medical officer Dr. Rheuel Bobis said the Chinese nationals aged one, six, and 11 came from Shanghai, China.

“They went to Cebu, Bohol and then to a friend’s house at Agoo, La Union. During their stay in Agoo, they got sick and so they have themselves examined and later on quarantined,” he said.

Bobis said the test for 2019-nCoV previously took 15 days, but now it can be done within two days.

He also reiterated DOH’s call to the public to stay calm and to observe proper hand hygiene, coughing etiquette, avoiding symptomatic individuals and farm animals, drinking water regularly and cooking food thoroughly.

“With proper preparation, we can combat nCoV,” he said.

Bobis added the hospitals in the region are equipped to handle PUIs and possible cases of the 2019-nCoV. PNA – northboundasia.com