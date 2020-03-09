3 Pangasinan towns cancel classes amid coronavirus scare

LINGAYEN, Pangasinan — Classes in all levels, both in private and public schools in the towns of Lingayen, Bugallon and Mangatarem have been suspended for Tuesday as part of the local government units’ (LGU) precautionary measures against the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19).

In an advisory issued Monday, Bugallon town Mayor Priscilla Espino said the municipal government will conduct municipal-wide sanitation in all schools and public places to secure the well-being of the students and the citizens.

“I call on all school administrators or heads to suspend classes in their respective schools and the public is advised to take necessary precautions and to stay indoors if possible,” she said.

The Lingayen Municipal Information Office posted on their Facebook page the suspension of classes anew to give way to contact tracing of Covid case, and the request of the Department of Education (DepEd) for an extension to disinfect and sanitize the school facilities.

“In connection with the contact tracing, classes in all levels both in public and private schools are hereby suspended. An additional day has been requested by DepEd to give way to school sanitization,” Mayor Leopoldo Bataoil said in Executive Order No. 18.

In a letter circular dated March 9, Mangatarem town Mayor Ramil Ventenilla suspended all classes in all levels both in public and private schools from March 10-13.

He also requested schools to conduct mandatory cleanup and sanitation of their respective schools and to implement precautionary measures to prevent the spread of Covid-19.

In a press conference, the Department of Health Ilocos regional office (DOH-1) said the Australia-based Filipina who tested positive for Covid-19 stayed overnight at her ancestral house in this town.

“LGU Lingayen has already heightened its measure to avoid panic from the public and ensure everyone’s safety, and to fully comply with the nation’s declaration of state of public emergency,” he said.

As of this posting, DOH-1 regional director, Dr. Valeriano Jesus Lopez assured that Ilocos Region is still Covid-19 free.

“No need to panic. No need to wear a mask if you are not sick. Practice proper handwashing and cough etiquette,” he said.

Meanwhile, Governor Amado Espino III advised local government units and barangay officials to take precautionary measures.

He reiterated the province’s call to cancel crowd-drawing events. Hilda Austria /PNA – northboundasia.com





