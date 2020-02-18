3 fishermen killed in Masbate dynamite attack

LEGAZPI CITY — A lit dynamite thrown by still unidentified suspects killed three fishermen at sea off the coast of Balud town in Masbate province Monday night, a police report said on Tuesday.

Two of their companions survived the attack unhurt, the report added.

Maj. Maria Luisa Calubaquib, Police Regional Office-5 spokesperson, identified the fatalities as Arthur Villaruel, Lito Salvana, and Rosel Reyes, all of Barangay Panubigan, Balud.

The victims’ two other companions were identified as Jomar dela Cruz and Noli Almoguera of the same village.

Calubaquib said the victims were fishing off the waters of nearby Barangay Danao at around 9 p.m. when the suspects on board a motorized boat 15 meters away suddenly lobbed at them a stick of dynamite that exploded, instantly killing three fishermen.

“Police are still on pursuit for the identities of the suspects and determining the motive of the killing,” Calubaquib said.

Meanwhile, a mentally-ill man was shot and killed on Tuesday morning by a still unidentified gunman after he hacked three minors in Baleno, Masbate.

“The slain victim who is also the suspect in the hacking incident was identified as Henry Bello, 48, a fisherman of Barangay Lipata,” Calubaquib said, adding that the minors who sustained hack wounds were Yorene, 12; and Yorolly, 8, both surnamed Versoza; and Jeric Cortes, 9, all of Baleno town.

Maria Luz Cagapang reported the incident to the police at around 9:30 a.m. While policemen were approaching the crime scene, they heard a gunshot and found the suspect lying lifeless on the ground.

Police are now in pursuit of the gunman. Mar Serrano/PNA – northboundasia.com





