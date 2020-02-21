29 volcanic quakes, weak plume activity recorded in Taal

MANILA — A total of 29 volcanic earthquakes were recorded and weak plume activity has been observed in Taal Volcano for the past 24 hours, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) said on Friday.

The number of volcanic quakes is slightly higher than the 25 volcanic quakes recorded the previous day.

Volcanic earthquakes are caused by movements or eruptions of magma from the volcano.

Weak plume emission of 50 to 100 meters tall has been observed for the fourth consecutive day. A weaker eruption is based on the height of the plume coming out of the crater.

Volcanic plume is a column of hot volcanic ash and gas emitted into the atmosphere during an explosive volcanic eruption.

Taal Volcano is still under Alert Level 2 (decreased unrest).

Phivolcs earlier announced it would lower the volcano’s alert status to Level 1 (low-level unrest) should there be a continuous downtrend in monitored parameters after a sufficient observation period.

Phivolcs executive director Renato Solidum Jr. said the standard operating procedure is two weeks of continuous downtrend for lowering an alert level.

Meanwhile, Phivolcs reiterated that entry into Taal Volcano Island, Taal’s Permanent Danger Zone, is strictly prohibited.

Local government units are advised to additionally assess previously evacuated areas within the 7-kilometer radius for damage and road accessibilities, and to strengthen preparedness, contingency and communication measures in case of renewed unrest.

People are advised to observe precautions due to ground displacement across fissures, frequent ashfall, and minor earthquakes.

A fissure is a linear volcanic vent through which lava erupts. The magma intrusion from below causes the fissures to form, Solidum said.






