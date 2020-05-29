28 more healthcare workers contract Covid-19

MANILA – The Department of Health (DOH) on Friday said 28 more healthcare workers contracted the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19), bringing the total to 2,480 as of May 28.

Of this number, 1,221 are active cases, 1,229 are recoveries while 31 are deaths.

In a virtual presser, Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire said no new deaths among healthcare workers were reported since May 10.

“Malaking tulong ang ating strict enforcement of infection prevention and control measure sa ating mga hospital sa pagsisiguro ng kaligtasan ng ating mga front-liners (The enforcement of infection prevention and control measure in hospitals has been a great help in ensuring the safety of our front-liners),” she said.

Of the active cases, she added that none were in critical condition but 273 are asymptomatic, 946 have mild symptoms, and two are in severe condition.

The DOH has yet to release its daily case bulletin.

Vergeire said the agency is still finalizing its new format and will issue the situationer by 8 p.m. Joyce Ann L. Rocamora /PNA – northboundasia.com





